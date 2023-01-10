Pro-Trump Entertainer Diamond Of ‘Diamond And Silk’ Dies

Diamond of the entertainment duo Diamond and Silk has died 51. She is known as Pro-Trump entertainer. The official Facebook pages Diamond And Silk announced Lynnette Hardaway a.k.a Diamond had died on, 9 January 2023. The cause of her death is not currently known.
Hardaway known as Diamond had filmed the Diamond and Silk TV show since 2018 with much of that content appearing on Fox. A subsequent program Diamond and Silk: Crystal Clear was launched in 2020. The duo though not officially part of the Trump campaign were a feature at many “MAGA” events since 2016 down unto the present.Hardway, a former registered Democrat used her status as a a vlogger to offer political commentary. vlogger, also a political commentator.
Former president announced her death in Truth Social Platform.
“Really bad news for Republicans, ” said former President Donald Trump in a social media post following her death. “Diamond’s death was totally unexpected,” said Trump.
“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA,” said Diamond and Silk on a Twitter account with blue tick. While tweets and comments of sympathy poured in from Trump supporter many liberal commentators wrote more harshly of the former conservative influencer.
“The duo was fired by Fox News a couple years ago for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines,” said Marc Lamont Hill in a tweet that suggested that Diamond had died of COVID-19 though no cause of death has been announced.
In another replies, “This is what happens when you don’t get a Covid vaccine,” said Dr. Ryan A. Starzyk in a tweet.
However, for the most part her passing has not attracted as much attention from liberals as it has from conservartives.
@TonjaWalker “She was on fire for our country and whether one agrees with her or not, it takes guts and fortitude to stand up for what you believe. She was a strong woman. I’m so sorry she passed,” said Tonja Walker in reply to the Diamond and Silk announcement.
Edited by Joseph Hammond
