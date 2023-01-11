Jessica Gregoire shares why having thick skin is essential for a lawyer

Jessica Gregoire is an Atlanta-based lawyer for the Department of Justice. Gregoire works as a civil rights lawyer, but has also been interested in other areas of the law, including criminal law and the Tory Lanez assault case.

Gregoire spoke with rolling out about what inspired her to becaome a lawyer and her thoughts on the Tory Lanez case.

Why did you want to become a lawyer?

I was inspired by my brother. He is a partner and a corporate attorney in Baton Rouge, [Louisiana] so he ignited my fire to practice and study law. In my freshman year, while I was at Spelman College, I became more interested, and I did a law and trial conference. I was out there for about two and a half weeks, and I fell in love with the field of law. I did mock trials and enjoyed the camaraderie of being in the courtroom. Once I graduated from school, I went to Georgetown for my first year of law school and after that, I actually moved back to Atlanta and took a year off, and then I got my MBA. I went back a year later and enlisted in Emory University School of Law where I got my law degree.

What are some tips you would give to aspiring lawyers?

I would encourage them to make sure that this is something that they want to do. In law school and being an attorney, you definitely have to have thick skin, and you have to have the ability to adapt to adverse circumstances. The career comes with its highs, and it definitely comes with its lows. I am a very empathetic person so I have a tendency sometimes to wear my heart on my sleeve with some of my clients. I wouldn’t necessarily say that you have to learn how to be ruthless, but you have to be able to manage your emotions and compartmentalize them.

What are your thoughts on the Tory Lanez trial?

I think the case has been interesting. Hearing everything on social media and reading up on it, I would say that a lot of it is definitely to me hearsay. I think that there’s a lot of undercover, and a lot of evidentiary, and probably just a lot of things that are not being said right now. … I think that that is probably protection [by] attorney-client privilege, and probably a lot of privileged information that they don’t want to give away. It’s a lot of he said, she said, this person said this, this other person said that, but this person is saying this … certain folks [were] not trying to throw other folks underneath the bus.