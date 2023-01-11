Michael T. Harris II delves into his passion for leadership

Michael T. Harris II currently serves as president of Beverly Bank & Trust Company, overseeing the bank’s business banking, community bank, CRA compliance and consumer lending departments. Harris is also a dedicated credit approval and referral source for the bank’s construction, architecture and engineering practice. Harris thrives in the space of leadership and stresses the importance of teamwork. Rolling out spoke with Harris about his approach to leadership and why genuine connections are important.

What is your leadership style?

My leadership style can be described in this way. I develop genuine relationships through emotional intelligence, active listening and clear communication. My goal is to create safe environments that allow individuals to show up as their authentic self and put them in position to succeed. I partner with my team, with the primary goal of helping them reach their goals.

What is your mission statement?

My Mission statement is Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not to your own understanding. In all of your ways, acknowledge him and he will direct your path.

Finish this sentence: Teamwork is important because …

Teamwork is important because we accomplish more together than apart.

Finish this sentence: The best way to recruit great talent is …

The best way to recruit great talent is to create an environment worthy of great people.

Describe your networking style.

My networking style is quality over quantity. I focus on making genuine connections with a few that will lead to actual follow up and tangible action.

Name your two favorite vacation destinations to relax and recharge.

My two favorite vacation destinations are Cabo San Lucas, San Diego

What are you reading now? Name your two favorite books?

My two favorite books are The Bible and Dilla Time by Dan Charnas

What two favorite quotes motivate you?

The two favorite quotes that motivate me are.

“Things you cherish most in your life can be taken if they are left neglected”

“The greatness of a man is not how much wealth he acquires. But in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively”