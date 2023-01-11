Michole Briana White opens up about role as matriarch in ‘BMF’

Michole Briana White is a Chicago native and actress who is returning for season two of the “BMF” series on Starz, executive produced by 50 Cent. Considered an industry vet, she was featured in well-known TV shows and movies such as “Martin,” “Living Single,” “Family Matters,” “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Atlanta,” Malignant, and more.

White has played a variety of roles, but this time she is playing Lucille Flenory, the mother of two of the most famous criminal enterprise brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The Flenory brothers are most known for establishing the Black Mafia Family empire which was built via a multi-state drug and money laundering organization.

White shared how she used inspiration from her own life to bring the matriarch role to life.

What was the most challenging part of playing Lucille Flenory?

It was when I wasn’t working. There would be days that I had off and to keep the momentum going would be hard, because I just wanted to stay in there. [Also] I would hold on, be scared, or [be] worried about how I look. But for the first time, I think I just let go of all that. I knew how important playing this role was for the family, Ms. Lucille and for myself. I did everything that I could to get out of my own way.

How did you put pieces of you and your own life into the role?

There are so many similarities, and when I first read the character I was like, “I just know her.” I’m from Chicago too and even when I met Ms. Lucille, it’s like “we have to do the DNA test thing, because I think we are related.” We look so much alike. I cannot believe it. She looks so much like my mom and there’s just so many things about her that remind me of my mom. So, I had so much to draw on and so much of it was just instinctual.

What is one thing you want people to take away from each role you play?

I always want to move people and I want somebody to feel something. I hope that my work can make a difference in some kind of way, because you watch other people’s experiences, and they can help your own life in so many different ways. I really do my best to open myself up to the work because as an artist you are channeling energy. Entertainment can really change lives by just seeing yourself represented. It can give you the courage or the inspiration to know that you can do it too and just help heal. I think this show “BMF,” can heal a lot of people and help people understand on a deeper level. I want to do more work like that, [work] that really makes a difference for people.