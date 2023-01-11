Spotify cancels virtual meetings

Media streaming company Spotify announced that they will now cancel all virtual meetings with two or more staff members for their employees to work more efficiently. According to a McKinsey and Company survey, more than 40 percent of our time at work is spent on Zoom, Google Meet, or conference rooms.

The problem stems from too much time in meetings and needing more time to do the work. In a new Forbes article, they express how Spotify is hoping companies follow suit. Employers like Spotify are working on autonomy issues and what they can build or take away without having employees ask permission. Leaders are holding their teams accountable with more check-ins, leading to more meetings and less productivity.

The pandemic sparked a vast learning curve for businesses that now require post-pandemic adjustment. In 2021, Spotify allowed its 6,500 employees to work from anywhere worldwide, and their turnover rate dropped once they introduced a new work model called “Work From Anywhere.”

The company’s website says the policy lets employees determine how often they work from the office and where they work as long as the company operates there. The audio streaming service also changed how it sets salary bands, calibrating them by country instead of city or region—a benefit surely appreciated by employees, around six percent of whom moved after the policy’s instatement.