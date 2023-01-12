Gunna has a message for people who called him a snitch

Gunna is back, and he has a few words to say to all the critics.

The Atlanta rapper made his return to social media on Jan. 10 after being released from Fulton County Jail on Dec. 14. Gunna agreed to accept an Alford plea, which means he pleaded guilty to the one charge while maintaining his innocence on that charge.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” Gunna said in the written statement.

Since being released, many have called Gunna a snitch as Young Thug is about to stand trial on RICO charges. On Instagram, Gunna posted a picture of him sitting down with a pair of speakers in the background.

“N—– acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side,” Gunna wrote in the caption. “#YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BAC!!!!!”

On Twitter, Gunna sent out a message honoring Young Stoner Life Records artist member Lil Keed, who died in May 2022. The 24-year-old’s cause of death was revealed as eosinophilia.

“R.I.P KEED ILY & IMY TWIN,” Gunna tweeted.

The Atlanta rapper could be working on new music since the Instagram picture showed speakers, but things might be on a pause since his YSL mate is on trial.