NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago.

And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo Bills, is expected to get back on the gridiron after suffering cardiac arrest — and then having CPR administered to restart his heartbeat — during the Bills’ Jan. 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dr. Jamie Nadler, critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, which runs Buffalo General, and the care team lead for Hamlin, said in a statement:

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott he’s not dictating when Hamlin can return to the team facility.

“His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as this situation,” McDermott said. “And then when he feels ready, we will welcome him back.”