Texas man charged in death of pregnant woman day before baby shower

A Texas man was charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby on Sept. 16.

Twenty-year-old Keylin Hollins was arrested on Jan. 10 of a shooting that killed Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn baby, and left her 17-year-old boyfriend wounded. Hernandez was eight months pregnant with her first child.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez and her boyfriend left a gas station and stopped at an intersection when a white sedan sped up behind them and shot at the couple.

Hernandez was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, authorities say Hollins was out on bond after being charged with tampering and theft from incidents in February and April 2022.

Hollins was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. He appeared in court on Jan. 12, and the judge set his bond at $1 million for the capital murder charge and $50,000 for the aggravated assault charge.