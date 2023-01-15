Kevin Gates said he loves drinking his girlfriend’s bodily fluids (video)

The rapper boldly shares his strange sexual fetishes despite the public backlash
Kevin Gates

Extremely eccentric rapper Kevin Gates has been brazen and unabashed in publicly discussing his strange sexual proclivities in the past. But this latest fetish revelation has fans scratching their heads and folding up their faces in disgust.

During his visit on the “Fancy Talk Show” podcast, the Louisiana-born rapper told the host that he likes having his woman urinate in his mouth during sex. 


“I love for a woman to p— in my mouth. That’s beautiful,” he said.

“I had a woman pee in a cup while we were driving and I drunk it,” Gates added. “Because it was nothing — I was so infatuated with this woman to where it was just nothing about her that was nasty. And then, she’s super clean. She like me. She drink nothing but water all day, so, her p— ain’t got no taste.”


Sharing graphic sexual experiences is nothing new for Gates. In July 2022, Gates admitted that he engaged in continuous sexual relations with his cousin despite being told by his grandmother to stop. He immodestly told TMZ that he was not going to mess up a “good thing” and kept it going for two years. 

“Duh! The f—?” Gates said when Yung Miami asked him about having sex with his cousin, according to Complex. 

“I just got a question for you. If me and you meet, I put it on you. The right way. You d—matized. I introduce you to my grandma and then she’s like, ‘Baby who you people is?’ She pull me to the side and say, ‘Baby, that’s your cousin!’ I ain’t about to stop! The damage has been done. I didn’t know you my whole life. I just found this out. We’ve already been thuggin’. And we still good friends to this day.”

