Ed Reed says Deion Sanders is right, HBCUs suffer from ‘broken mentalities’

Ed Reed, arguably the greatest defensive safety in NFL history, unleashed an inflammatory video about the allegedly sad state of HBCU leadership which he characterized as “broken mentalities.”

Reed, a major defensive anchor along with fellow legend Ray Lewis during their title run with the Baltimore Ravens, has recently agreed to be the head coach at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

He agreed with fellow NFL legend Deion Sanders, who is also known as “Prime Time” or simply “Prime,” who was the head coach for three years at Jackson State University in Mississippi, that the athletic resources at HBCUs are substandard.

“Prime was not wrong about what he was saying,” Reed began telling his 488K Instagram followers.

“I just pulled up the work. We’re going to try to help y’all too man. Because I know a lot of HBCUs need help. I’m just here to help here first,” Reed said in the video. “I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help. And they need help because of the people who’s running it. Broken mentalities out here. I’m going to leave you with that. I gotta get in the office.”

Reed later apologized profusely. However, before he did, Reed slammed HBCUs further.

Reed said in the final part of the video, “I’ve been here for a week and a half and have done more than people that have been here … freaking years. And I’m not even hired yet. D— shame.”

Athletic director Reggie Theus, a former NBA All-Star and the school’s head basketball coach, has not yet commented about Reed’s incendiary videos that alleges that he’s working without a contract.

On Monday morning, however, Reed did apologize for his statements in a long Twitter post and vowed to do better when it comes to communicating his concerns.