Sib’s Breakfast Club honors Black business leaders and professionals

Sib’s Breakfast Club is where Black entrepreneurs and Black professionals are celebrated. Sibyl and Sylvia Holloway started Sib’s Breakfast Club in 2008 as a day party and it has since become a full-time marketing service for Black-owned businesses. Rolling out spoke with Sibyl Holloway about the importance of celebrating Black business and the significance of the Game Changers picture.

Talk about the motivation for this annual picture.

The Sib’s Breakfast Club annual Game Changers photo was established 10 years ago. I have met so many amazing game changers through this beautiful Sib’s Breakfast Club journey. The photo is to show appreciation and expose a group of amazing African American entrepreneurs and professionals who are working extremely hard in their respective fields for the Black community.

Why is it important to recognize Black business owners and professionals?

In my opinion there is not enough positive exposure for Black entrepreneurs and professionals. I chose this marketing profession as my mission in life to provide exposure to my amazing people.

What can we expect from Sib’s Breakfast Club this year?

Sib’s Breakfast Club is celebrating 15 years of marketing and supporting black business[es]! We will celebrate this milestone in a major way late summer. My 12th annual Black Sunday is approaching. This is my largest event, hosting over 850 guests as this celebration honors Greeks, HBCUS and entrepreneurship in our community. I also manage what I called “A Day in the Black” series. This series has me traveling all over the country interviewing successful Black entrepreneurs and professionals. I am reopening my Notel Private Offices and Co-working in a new South Loop Chicago location [on] Jan. 22, 2023. I’ll also always continue to market and expose these amazing people in the Chicagoland area and all over the world.