University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder

On Jan. 15, University of Alabama men’s basketball player Darius Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting in which a 23-year-old woman was killed.

Miles, 21, was booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail and according to the university, he’s no longer on the team. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, was also charged with capital murder.

Police say they were dispatched to the Walk of Champions at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 1:45 a.m.

Police found a male driver who was unharmed and Jamea Harris dead inside the car. The driver told police their car had been shot at, and he fired his weapon in self-defense. He drove until stopping for help at the Walk of Champions after seeing a university police vehicle. Harris did not attend the university.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing the surveillance video, investigators identified Miles and Davis as suspects. When apprehended, Davis, who does not attend the university, had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and suspects after they encountered each other along the strip,’’ said Tuscaloosa violent crimes Capt. Jack Kennedy.

On Jan. 14, Alabama announced before their game against LSU that Miles would miss the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.