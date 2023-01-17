Comerica Bank hosted the National Black Supplier Reception at the Pistons game

Comerica Bank kicked off the new year with a supplier engagement and relationship builder reception at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Jan. 13, 2022, during the Detroit Pistons versus The New Orleans Pelicans NBA game. The reception was hosted in conjunction with the National Black Supplier Development Program (NBSDP) 2023 Collective and was held in the Comerica Suite for corporates and Black business owners. Corporate supplier diversity representatives included General Motors, Stellantis and Ford.

The NBSDP is a program that was launched by Stellantis and the National Business League (NBL) which consists of a group of 15 Black-owned businesses representing geographic diversity and a range of disciplines and commodities. The program comprises of corporate partners whose objectives include enhancing the development and business opportunities for participating companies. Corporate partners include additional auto manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, finance, banking, and other business service providers.

Collective members in attendance included

BLVD Content, Fran Westbrook, president and managing partner

Greenwood Commercial Real Estate, James Pitts, owner and CEO

BSM Logistics, Le’Adrian Moore,owner

ConForm, Steve Phillips, owner and CEO

JMA Global, Jeanette Abraham, president and CEO

Rolling Out, Porsha Monique, managing editor and brand strategist

“Launching the inaugural collective of the Stellantis-National Business League National Black Supplier Development Program is an important milestone moment on the road to leveling the playing field and achieving economic justice for Black communities and millions of Black businesses,” said Dr. Kenneth L. Harris, president and CEO of the National Business League. “The program is expected to realize 20-30 percent of the untapped potential of Black businesses. The goal is to develop sustainable Black businesses that will impact local and global economies, create jobs through entrepreneurship and grow the number of Black businesses of all sizes.”

As the reception came to a close, all were in agreement that the event was very successful, even though the home team of the Pistons were defeated with a final score of 116 – 110.

Take a look as several photos from the event below. Photo gallery credit: Porsha Monique for rolling out.