Drake reminds everyone that it’s still ‘Her Loss’ in new music video

Drake is still riding the wave from his collab album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss, and he recently dropped a music video for his solo song on the project, “Jumbotron S— Poppin’.”

The video itself may not have been expensive to make, but the items that are in the video definitely cost a hefty amount. According to GQ, the jewelry that Drake is spotted wearing in the video that is worth over $2 million, and most of it is from Pharrell Williams. In 2022, Williams sold some of his jewelry as part of the Joopiter auction, and now people know who took the items home.

The N.E.R.D. chain that Drake is wearing sold for $2.1 million, and William’s white gold brain pendant chain is worth $725,000. Drake also had another variation of the brain pendant chain and a BBC pendant chain that were both worth $150,000.

Drake reveals he bought Pharrell’s iconic BBC Astronaut chain, NERD chains and gold PSP in new “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin’” music video 😳💰 pic.twitter.com/eE1s8hr3nk — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 17, 2023

The rapper just doesn’t flex with his jewelry in the video, but also shows off a gold PSP, which many people don’t play anymore. The only way you can buy the portable game system now is refurbished, as Sony has focused more on home consoles since 2014.

Drake is most likely not playing the PSP, but just wanted to show off that he can get a gold one whenever he feels like it because he has the resources to do it.

Throughout the video, Drake includes cameos from Lil Baby, Mike Tyson, French Montana, and U.K. rapper Central Cee.

If the basis of the Her Loss album was to show that girl that she’s missing out on a luxurious lifestyle, then this might be the music video that gives her a better perspective.