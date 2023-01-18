Fight between teens turns deadly for innocent bystander

A 14-year-old girl was charged with murder after fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy in Dallas on Jan. 15.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was fighting with another girl at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments. The girl then grabbed a gun and shot in the girl’s direction, but the bullet hit an 11-year-old boy. The teen girl fled, but was soon taken into custody.

De’Evan McFall, the 11-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. McFall’s family said they know the girl who was accused of shooting him, and their families are close because they grew up together.

McFall’s mom, Vashunte Settles, and other family members gathered on Jan. 15 to speak about stopping violence in the community.

“I don’t want nobody else to have to feel like this,” Settles said during a news conference. “I don’t. Protect your babies at all cost. You can’t get them back. I will never see my son again.”

The girl is being held at Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center. Police have not yet shared where the weapon she had came from.