Why Bow Wow thinks hip-hop needs to be similar to the NBA

Bow Wow feels like hip-hop needs some stability, and he feels like there’s only one way to fix it. On Jan. 14, Bow Wow tweeted his thoughts about the industry, and thought that taking some rules from an organization might be the move to keep the rap game in place.

“Hip-hop needs a board! No different than the NBA with the players association,” Bow Wow tweeted. “A committee. That can set rules and keep things in control and protect this thing we call hip-hop!”

Bow Wow also has a plan for the rappers who have been around for a long time and maybe aren’t enjoying the fruits of their labor.

“And have a retirement plan for the OG rappers,” Bow Wow added. “I hate seeing my heroes liquor’d out no money – just washed.”

This isn’t the first time that someone has suggested that hip-hop goes into this lane. Chuck D, Kurtis Blow, and KRS-One created The Hip-Hop Alliance last year, and on the website, it says their mission is to “promote faith wages, faith royalties and strong health and retirement benefits for all creators in the hip-hop and R&B community.”

All it takes is one person to start the movement and Bow Wow may be the one to get it started, but we’ll have to wait and see if he means what he says.