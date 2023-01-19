Grammy-nominated singer Gene Moore discusses his upcoming EP, ‘Introspection’

Gene Moore is a gospel singer and songwriter based in Houston. Moore has graduated to becoming a solo professional artist with a Dove nomination, Stellar nomination and two Grammy nominations. His upcoming EP, Introspection, strategically sits between gospel and inspirational music and delivers music and lyrics that warms hearts and satisfies the soul.

Moore spoke with rolling out about Introspection and what listeners should expect.

What intrigues you about having your voice heard to people that listen to you?

I believe everybody that’s born on earth has some kind of a purpose to impact or to make a contribution to the universe while we’re still here. We all have a way of touching people in different ways and we use different methods. You take somebody like Michael Jordan or LeBron James, they’re inspiring young boys, and even some young girls to get into athletics. LeBron James also used his platform to build a school where he’s also pushing education.

For me, the connection with people is through music, not to say that that’s my only connection, but I will say that’s my more impactful connection. I can feel that that synergy when I’m grabbing the microphone, or when I’m singing to people … I always say that music is universal. It doesn’t matter what color you are or what background you’re from, music has a way of bringing the entire world together. When I sing, when I use my voice, that’s my way of trying to incite healing, hope, and unity.

Tell us about your upcoming EP, Instrospection.

Introspection is about self-examination and deep thought. Every song on that record encompasses some level of me expressing myself after doing a lot of self-examination, and I had to do a lot of [it] after COVID because around that time, I didn’t have any music out in the marketplace, and a lot happened during those three years. Every song is going to express different feelings that I had during that time. One of them is called “Beautiful,” and it talks about my affections for my wife. Even though I have another lady singing with me, the sentiment of the song is how I feel about my wife. When you listen to that song, you really listen to a piece of my heart. At first, I did it all by myself and I felt like I needed a female on the song. India Arie is like my sister, and I asked her if she could get on the track. She’s the kind of person if the music’s not good, no matter the relationship, she’ll tell you it isn’t for her. But I sent it to her, and she was like, “Okay, I like this.” She jumped on the track with me, and it’s coming out Jan. 20.