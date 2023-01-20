New music Friday: Ice Spice, Coco Jones, Trippie Redd, J Noa

A plethora of new music was released the week of Jan. 20. The releases are led by Ice Spice.

The viral New York drill star released the six-track EP Like..? Samples and her signature drill sound fill the project. While previously released singles “Munch (Feelin U),” “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood” take up half the collection of songs, the other half are also strong, led by “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay. After responding to an apparent snub from Drake on Her Loss by rapping “she a 10 trying to rap, it’s good on mute” with a tweet saying at least she was a 10, Spice uses this project to stunt on the multiple men who want her to fall in love with them. The flows on the EP are bouncy and catchy with clever bars that show signs of improvement from her first breakout hit, “Munch.” Ice Spice confirms she’s not a one-hit wonder with this latest project.

Trippie Redd released the star-studded Mansion Musik album. The features include Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Lil B, Chief Keef, G Herbo, JuiceWrld, Ski Mask The Slump God, LUCKI, Kodak Black, Nardo Wick, Rich The Kid, DaBaby, Rylo Rodriguez and BIG30.

Dominican teen rap star J Noa released “Betty,” a conscious single where she’s discussing teen pregnancy and other issues low-income areas in the Dominican Republic face.

“Sharing ‘Betty’ with the world means a lot to me, because I have witnessed all those situations that I decry in my own neighborhood,” Noa said, according to a press release. “My greatest wish is that someone who finds themselves in any of these situations listens to my song and manages to get away from everything that doesn’t add to their personal growth.”