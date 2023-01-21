How Leaders of Tomorrow director Tyeisha Miller is guiding the young generation

Tyeisha Miller is the director for the Leaders of Tomorrow program, which strives to give the necessary life skills needed to guide young people to become successful in their future vocational, financial, and academic interests. Miller was present at the National Black MBA Association meeting on Jan. 17, and spoke with rolling out about the program.

How can people get involved in this program?

The way that you get involved is we have an application process and any student that is interested in becoming a member of Leaders of Tomorrow, they can apply. We have an interview process and once we go through the interview process and we make our selections, and after that become a member.

What are your day-to-day responsibilities?

As the director, I’m responsible for the overall operations of the program. That involves creating a programming every month under the five pillars that we must focus on, which is financial literacy, leadership, college readiness, career prep, and life skills. Everything that we do is pretty much focused on those particular areas and all of our monthly programming.

Why do you think a program like this is important?

I think this program is important because it has the ability to create great leaders. We have an awesome program, we focus on so many different aspects of leadership and development for our young people. We have different opportunities, in terms of being a student board member in the chapter. Also we have opportunities to participate on our annual business case competition, and just all of the information that we provide the students, it’s just invaluable information that they can carry along with them throughout their time to being a Leader of Tomorrow as well as through college, their future, and just beyond as they choose their careers.

How can somebody be a leader of tomorrow in the world?

I would say just be open and willing to open yourself up to the possibilities. Open yourself up to all of the opportunities that we have and provide at the National Black MBA. We have so many different resources, so many different professionals, and members that are willing to volunteer their time and talent to help. I would say it’s a great organization to be a part of.