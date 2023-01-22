Regina King honors late son Ian Alexander 1 year after his death

With her heart burdened by sorrow yet buoyed by her son’s spirit, Regina King returns to Instagram for the first time in a year to pay homage to her late son, Ian Alexander.

The Oscar-winning actress of If Beale Street Could Talk speaks glowingly and metaphysically of her son who jolted fans when he took his own life on Jan. 21, 2022, at the age of 26.

King, 52, told her two million Instagram followers that she feels Alexander with every breath of every waking moment.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King penned. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.”

The hue of the floating candlelit lantern in the Instagram video holds a unique meaning for King and her son. “Of course, orange is your favorite color,” she said. “It’s the fire and the calm.”

“I see you in everything I breath [sic],” King added. “My absolute favorite thing about myself is being …. Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

Despite the fact that King was an award-winning actress and critically-acclaimed director – most specifically for steering the Oscar-nominated film One Night in Miami – the woman who shot to fame via the sitcom “227” and the classic film Boyz N the Hood – said Ian was her biggest source of pride. Ian, who was a deejay, was born during King’s nine-year marriage to Ian Alexander Sr.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she explained to People. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”