5 aphrodisiacs that will get you in the mood naturally

According to Allina Health, aphrodisiacs are known as different foods or drugs that lead to an increase in sexual desire. Although they may not have the dramatic effects of sexual enhancers, there are natural alternatives that can boost levels of serotonin or that “feel good” factor.

Some may argue that these foods may or may not increase sexual desire, but they are known to improve overall health and increase longevity. According to Healthline, they are also much safer to indulge in due to fewer chances of side effects.

Here are five aphrodisiacs that can help boost your libido.

Chocolate

This popular confection is known for its “chemical of love” called phenylethylamine. The ingredient can increase a chemical in the brain called serotonin. Serotonin is known to boost your mood positively and may increase your chances of arousal.

Pomegranates

This superfood is not only full of antioxidants but has been linked to improving testosterone levels in men and women. Testosterone is needed for both men and women to increase their libido.

Berries

This category of fruit, such as blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries, is not only known for its health benefits and flavor but it has been associated with lower chances of erectile dysfunction in men.

Avocados

Also considered a fruit, they have been known for keeping hormones in balance. With its healthy unsaturated fats, it also contains folate which is a vitamin needed to make histamine. This chemical compound is released during orgasms according to WebMD.

Asparagus

Known as being high in vitamin E, the vitamins in asparagus can increase blood and oxygen flow to the genitals. They also have potassium which is an important compound for healthy sex-hormone production.