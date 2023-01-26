Hidden Empire Films delivers a message of hope in new horror flick ‘FEAR’

Most thought leaders attempt to encourage others through positive words or affirmations, but Deon and Roxanne Taylor, the founders of Hidden Empire Film Group, aren’t most people. Their message of encouragement and motivation to conquer life’s everyday challenges comes wrapped in what promises to be the most gut-wrenching horror film of 2023, aptly titled FEAR. The Taylors, who also doubled as executive producers for the project, aspire to challenge audiences to face and conquer their personal fears. Heavy hitters T.I., Joseph Sikora and Terrence J lend their star power to the film.

A confirmed visionary, Deon says the idea for FEAR came to him at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. While the entire world was struggling with the fears surrounding mortality from an unknown virus, Deon decided it was time to produce a film. He shared his vision with his wife and partner Roxanne, and she immediately came up with a plan to bring it to fruition.

“We’re starting a global shutdown, and Deon says he wants to make a movie,” Roxanne recalls. “Every day we’re looking at the numbers and trying to figure out if there was a way to pull this off. We went to Lake Tahoe where there weren’t any cases and decided to film there. It was on us to make sure the cast and crew were safe in the middle of mass chaos across the country.”

Once assured they could start production, Deon put together a virtual wish list of talent and started making calls. Receiving a call from Deon Taylor in today’s landscape could be compared to receiving the golden ticket.

“I just went down the list of the people I wanted and anyone that said they needed to think about it or that paused in any way, I just went on to the next person,” Deon explains.

T.I., Terrence J and Joseph Sikora arrived at similar conclusions after receiving the call from Deon. “When you get a call from Deon, you show up,” Terrence J laughs, flashing his signature smile.

Sikora agreed, recalling he got in his car and immediately went to meet with Deon before even seeing a script for the film. Sikora’s recent unforgettable character portrayals have left audiences experiencing emotions long after Frank Cosgrove Jr. (“Ozark”), Matt Sharp (“Banshee”) and Tommy Egan (“Power”) have left the screen. In FEAR, his character is a strong departure from what audiences would expect from Sikora, which is another reason he is excited about the film.

T.I. immediately was down to whet his acting chops and expand his portfolio to include a horror film. “I don’t think anyone would expect to see me in a horror film,” he says. “But it’s more than just a scary movie. Everyone experiences fear or self-doubt, no one is immune to that, but it’s how you handle it that sets a person apart. If you can visualize yourself doing something, you’ve already done it once. The universe will create the opportunity.”

Deon believes it’s no coincidence FEAR hit theaters one week after the celebration of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and right before the start of Black History Month.

“We know being Black in the U.S. comes with its own set of challenges and fears. If I ask you to name the top Black actors, we’d all probably have the same list. We’re told that in order for Hollywood to support or back a film, we have to have these names. It keeps us from being able to support and create blockbuster talent because systematically new faces or young talent doesn’t get the support needed to grow,” Deon says.

Deon references Terrence J as an example of what Hollywood must continue to embrace.

“When you look at someone as talented as Terrence J, I think it’s important we let him know he’s special. We met Terrence on ‘106 & Park’ and got to know him as a host, then he pivoted to acting and he’s a good-looking guy, so you see him playing in these romantic comedies and he’s great, but I wanted to show a different side of him. FEAR gives you a glimpse into a totally different side of Terrence as an actor,” he says.

“The mind is the most powerful thing in the world. It can materialize greatness or it can convince someone that they don’t deserve to be here,” Deon says. “Movies are made to entertain and we want to make you laugh, make you cry and definitely scare you — but after all that, I want people to leave knowing they have the power to conquer their fears.”

Art Direction and Words by Christal Jordan

Photography/Videography: Andrew Thomas Clifton

Makeup Artist: Nimai Marsden

Hair: Mychael Michelle