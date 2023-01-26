The top 24 memories Kobe and Gigi Bryant left us

Jan. 26, 2023, marks the third anniversary of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” dying in a helicopter crash on the way to a game. Kobe was undoubtedly one of greatest athletes to ever live, but perhaps his proudest moments in life came as a father.

Kobe became women’s basketball most famous supporter because of coaching Gigi. The teenager’s AAU team was running Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson’s triangle offense, and Gigi trained with some of women’s basketball’s best players and professionals.

In honor of Kobe and Gigi, here are the father-daughter’s top 24 memories they left on this earth.

24- Kobe shoots free throws after tearing Achilles

23- First game against Shaq

22- Kobe gets both jersey numbers retired

21-Kobe makes cameo on “Moesha”

20- Kobe makes cameo on “All That”

19- Kobe scores 61 in Madison Square Garden

18- Gigi’s TikToks

17- Gigi works out with Azzi Fudd and Napheesa Collier

Doesn’t matter if you’re WNBA ROY, National HS POY or one of the top 8th graders, the expectation of detail remains the same‼️ The future of the women’s game is in great hands! @azzi_35 @PHEEsespieces @DJSackmann @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/oRZee6Onob — Alex Bazzell (@alexbazzell) December 23, 2019

16- MVP chants in Boston

15- Nine-straight games of 40 points or more

14- Four-straight games of 50 points or more

13- Behind-the-back reverse dunk against the Denver Nuggets

12- 2000 Western Conference Finals Game 7 alley oop to Shaquille O’Neal

11- Kobe stops by Rucker Park

10- Kobe stops by the Drew League for 45 points

9- Redeem team wins 2008 Olympic gold medal

8- Kobe ties and wins game at Portland Trail Blazers

7- Gigi wins 8th grade championship

6- Kobe wins game against Phoenix Suns

5- Kobe wins fifth title

4- Kobe scores 81

3- Kobe scores 60 in final game

2- Gigi’s team gets revenge

Two years ago the score was 22-21, now it’s 115-27. Kobe got these girls on that Mamba Mentality frfr😂 pic.twitter.com/x4BDmnrWuu — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) September 9, 2019

1- Gigi understands Kobe’s explanation