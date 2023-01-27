How Netflix plans to prevent password sharing this year

Netflix will start cracking downdown on subscribers in America who share their password by the end of March, according to CBS News. The outlet reported trials in other countries suggest the method will rely on technology to make password sharers pay more for the service.

The person’s geographic location, determined by the IP address, “will likely” be used to figure out who counts as a “household member.”

“People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix,” the Netflix website reads. “… When a device outside of your household signs in to an account or is used persistently, we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix or switch your Netflix household. We do this to confirm that the device using the account is authorized to do so.”

Account verification is done through email or phone numbers associated with the account. Device verification may be required periodically, the website reads.

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters reportedly told a group of investors he understands the move won’t be popular one and he expects to see “a bit of a cancel reaction to that,” CBS News reported.

Netflix tested the model last year of making customers with non-household members using the service to pay extra and Rest of World called it “a mess.”

Some analysts predict each added member will increase the cost by $3 to $4 per month.