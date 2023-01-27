NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.

Two of the biggest stories from the announcement was Williamson starting in the West after only playing 29 of the New Orleans Pelicans’ first 49 games this season. In the East, Embiid, who is arguably having the best season in the NBA, wasn’t selected as a starter.

Historically, All-Star starter ranking has been criticized because fan voting led to only popular players receiving the nod. A few years ago, the system has moved to 50% of voting going to fans, 25% going to players and the other 25% going to the media. One particular player’s finish among player votes stood out. Trae Young finished 12th among all guards in the Eastern Conference.

Young is currently second in the NBA for assists, averaging 9.9 a night. He’s also 12th in the league in scoring, averaging 27.1 points a game. The Atlanta Hawks currently have a 25-24 record.

For reference, Dončić was considered a no-brainer All-Star in the Western Conference. He is second in the league in scoring, averaging 33 points per game and fourth in the league in assists with 8.4 assists. The Mavericks are 26-24.

Young averages more points than LaMelo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, Tyrese Haliburton, James Harden, Darius Garland, Jalen Brunson, Zach LaVine, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Tyler Herro. All the aforementioned players were either tied or ranked higher in player voting than the Hawks’ star guard.

This is not the first season Young finished in a head-scratching position in player voting. In 2021, Young finished 11th. He averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 assists that season, and the Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.