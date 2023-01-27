Rihanna drops a new Fenty Beauty set ahead of her Super Bowl performance

The singer-entrepreneur dropped a new Fenty collection to celebrate her upcoming halftime performance on Feb. 12
Rihanna drops a new Fenty Beauty set ahead of her Super Bowl performance
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Debby Wong

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty released the limited edition Game Day collection to highlight her much-anticipated upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Game Day collection includes a full-size Gloss Bomb, Invisimatte Blotting Powder, a mini Hydra Vizor moisturizer, a sample of Butta Drop body cream, a deluxe perfume sample, a football makeup sponge, and Team Fenty makeup bag.


The prices for the collection range from $17 to $76. If you can’t decide on just one thing to order, look no further than the Showstopp’r Kit, filled with six products. Special packaging for the Gloss Bomb was created in partnership with the NFL. The entire collection is currently available at FentyBeauty.com. There will also be a few select products available at Ulta.com and Sephora.com.


