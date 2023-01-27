T.I. auditioned for ‘Drumline’ but didn’t want drum lessons

“Club Shay Shay,” a weekly podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe, welcomed T. I Harris as a guest for its most recent episode. The rapper shared that he failed an audition for the 2002 Drumline movie because he did not want to learn how to play the drums.

“They were like, ‘Man, you got to learn to play the drums.’ And I was like, ‘I could play, like I could play the drums.’ They were like, ‘Nah, you gotta learn how.’ I was like, ‘Man, I don’t wanna do that,’ ” the rapper shared on the podcast.

“I read [for it] and I didn’t get it, and that movie went on to be Drumline. Yeah, I was reading for Nick Cannon’s part.” the rapper continued.

T.I. shared that it was music producer Dallas Austin who encouraged him to pursue acting.

“But look, that opened the door for me to do ATL After I didn’t get the role for Drumline, I went back to Dallas and said, ‘Man next time bruh, just give me the role. I ain’t going to read or nothing! Just give me the role.’ And he was like, ‘Cool,’ and he just gave [me] the role for Rashad in ATL,” T.I. said.

