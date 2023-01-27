T.J. Holmes’ and Amy Robach’s futures at ABC have been decided

After preparing to file a lawsuit against ABC in early January, both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are cutting ties with the network.

According to TMZ, after a mediation session on Jan. 26, ABC and the co-anchors have severed ties and both are receiving payouts per their contracts.

The mediation was reported as “extremely contentious” and accused both Holmes and Robach of various forms of misconduct. One of the accusations is that Robach had liquor in her dressing room, which is a violation of policy. A source said the bottles were sent from ABC News executives, and reportedly, liquor was sent to other on-air talent as well.

Another accusation was that Robach went to the College Football National Championship game a year ago and came to work drunk the next day. An inside source said that report was “insane,” claiming Robach was just tired.

The network also claims that Holmes and Robach did not handle their romance appropriately. ABC said their behavior on set was uncomfortable for some staff members. The network initially said that the two hadn’t broken any rules, which is why many people were confused when ABC backtracked and said the anchors would face disciplinary action. The network ended up taking them off the air.