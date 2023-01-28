K Camp celebrates producer Bobby Kritical for Jack Harlow Grammy nomination

It was a time of joy and gratefulness in Buckhead just outside of Atlanta on Jan. 26. The reason for elation was producer Bobby Kritical‘s first Grammy nomination.

Kritical works closely with K Camp, and he received the nomination for co-producing “I’d Do Anything to Make You Smile” on Jack Harlow‘s Come Home, the Kids Miss You album. In addition to receiving the Grammy nomination, the album is also eon track to go platinum.

“We’ve all known and worked with Bobby for a long time, man,” K Camp said during the team’s toast. “My dawg is Grammy nominated, man. That’s great. Salute to my boy.”

Kritical spoke with rolling out to discuss the honor.

That last time you spoke to us was six years ago. How has the journey been since then?

Like any journey of entrepreneurship or just trying to hustle, it’s a bumpy road, but we’re here. Just blessed to be here and blessed to make it.

WOKE UP GRAMMY NOMINATED 🥹🙏🏾🔥 — Bobby Kritical (@BobbyKritical) November 15, 2022

What were all the feelings going through your head when you heard about the nomination?

Let’s just say 2022 wasn’t the best year for me, right? It was towards the end of the year, and I lost some family at the beginning. A couple of struggles here, and that was like a breath of fresh air for me.

I couldn’t believe it.

I’m saying because the placement came about on some humble s—. I just so happened to be in L.A., and I was talking to a stylist … I always check up on her because she’s good people. She told me how she was in town pulling looks for [Harlow]. A light went off in my head. So, I hit Jack up, and I was just like, “What you on? I heard you were in LA.”

He was like, “Man, you’re just the person I need to hear from. I need you to pull up on me because I love your 808s, this that and the third. So, he shot me all the information, and was like, “Wait. How’d you know I was here?” I thought that was funny as h—. I just told him, “My bad, [the stylist] told me.” He was like, “Aw, man. It’s all good.” So, I was working with him for like my last three days I was there. We came up with a bunch of heat, but that’s the one he put out.

Are you surprised this record took off like it did?

Not really. Jack is an amazing person. He had a hell of a 2022, he’s had a good three-year run. I wasn’t surprised, but I didn’t think it was going to do what it did. I was like, “Damn, it did that, shout out my boy.”

What do you want to say about K Camp?

That’s my brother. I met him in 2009, and I couldn’t have asked for a better friend. We’ve been through the mud together. We’re here now.