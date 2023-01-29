Blueface and Chrisean Rock reportedly get married

Entertainment’s most toxic couple, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, have married.

It is clear now that Rock was not joking when she went shopping for a wedding dress on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, despite Blueface’s emphatic declaration that they were no longer a couple – and saying that he was not the father of her unborn child.

The couple reportedly visited a wedding chapel on Friday. Jan. 27, with Rock draped in a long, white, lace-accented gown, holding hands with Blueface with their heads bowed as though they were praying while standing in a wedding chapel.

Los Angeles-area bakery Bree’s Cakes also posted to their IG Stories a two-tiered cake decorated with various pics of the couple. The cake featured a sign that read, “Mr. and Mrs. Poeter,” referencing Blueface’s real name, Johnathan Porter.

Rock, whose government surname is Malone, reportedly shopped at Anita’s whose dresses cost between $3500 and $7000, and quickly put a down payment on one that she liked.

The couple’s nuptials fly in the face of what Blueface said earlier on Revolt TV’s’ “The Jason Lee Show” that he does not believe in the institution of marriage.

“No! I don’t believe in marriage, but I love her,” the “Thotiana” rapper said, inciting a shocked reaction from Rock who was in attendance.