LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,

The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.

Video footage shows the officers striking the restrained Nichols for three straight minutes, without relenting, with their fists, boots and batons. Following the persistent pummeling, the officers abdicated their responsibility by allowing the dying Nichols to languish by propping him against a car for at least 20 minutes.

The five Black cops were slapped with charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression.

Multiple NBA players conveyed their horror, including NBPA president Chris Paul, aka CP3, who demands change “at all levels.”

King James was also outspoken against the Black officers who treated Nichols as little more than rancid trash.

“WE ARE OUR OWN WORSE ENEMY!!!” James exclaimed on Twitter.

Some fans immediately torched James, saying: “He never moved past page six in that Malcolm’s book,” one user replied.

Another respondent penned: “You talking about the lakers? Because if you talking about this current situation bruh nah. Wrong time.”

King James also retweeted a post from an MSNBC analyst who wrote: “What’s really clear about some of the reaction to the murder of #TyreNichols is that we’ve failed to fully understand race and its construction as a systemic tool. The entire system of policing sees the Black body as a problem. No matter who pulls the trigger.”

“TOO FACTUAL,” James further added.

Some fans, already not fond of LBJ for his propensity to speak against injustice, slammed the Los Angeles Lakers superstar:

Of course, there were those who supported James’ stance, but they were mostly urbanites who understand the abject fear that Blacks harbor when pulled over by the cops.