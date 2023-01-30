Damar Hamlin thanks supporters in 1st video since cardiac arrest

On Jan. 28, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shared his first public statement since going into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin posted a short video on Instagram and Twitter thanking everyone for their love and support over the last few weeks.

“I can’t tell you how appreciative I am for all the love, all the support and everything that’s just been coming in any way,” Hamlin said in the video.

Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and stayed there for almost a week after suffering cardiac arrest. He then flew to New York and spent two days at Buffalo General Medical Center.

“What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football’ I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream,” Hamlin said. “That’s always been what I stood for and what I will continue to stand for.”

Hamlin made his first public appearance during the Bills and Bengals rematch in the NFL Divisional Round on Jan. 22.

Damar Hamlin taking in the game from the Bills’ suite ❤️💙 (via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/pfLfUmvhVc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 22, 2023

“It’s always been important for me to be a role model, but just seeing the love and the support from the youth … makes me want to give back and get out in the communities and touch the kids and just be that example that they can look to, touch, feel, talk to and know that whatever they dream of, it’s real,” he said.