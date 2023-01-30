Jason Whitlock blames Tyre Nichols’ death on single Black mothers (video)

Notoriously arch-conservative sports writer Jason Whitlock employed some serious mental acrobatics to correlate Tyre Nichols’ violent death by Memphis cops with “young Black men being supervised by single mothers” and “gangs.”

Of course, Whitlock spewed invectives about the Black community during his uninterrupted tirade on Fox News where the host, Tucker Carlson, eagerly agreed with Whitlock’s wholesale denunciation of an entire segment of the Black community.

“There is a racial element. And this is a story about young Black men and their inability to treat each other in a humane way. Everybody involved in this on the street level was either 24 to 32 years old. Everybody. It was a group of young Black men, five-on-one. [It] looked like gang violence to me,” Whitlock testified to Carlson.

Listen to Whitlock’s outlandish rant in full:

Whitlock continued pathologizing Black mothers and young Black men with retread tropes, saying:

“It looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman. And that’s what they got going on in the Memphis Police Department. They’ve elected some or put some Black woman in charge of the police force, and we are getting the same kind of chaos and disunity and violence that we see in a lot of these cities run by single mothers,” he continued.

Not surprisingly, the blowback to Whitlock’s inflammatory and triggering statements was swift and severe from the Black community. In fact, one respondent highlighted Whitlock’s deafening silence about White mothers when young White men terrorize the nation with mass shootings in schools, churches and grocery stores.

White boys go into churches, supermarkets, schools, malls, and nightclubs, and violently murder innocent people. Jason Whitlock never blamed white women for this. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 29, 2023

When Black people tell you that you don’t have to be white to uphold white supremacy, Jason Whitlock is an example of what we mean. — The Stare of Frederick Douglass (@SpaceProgKid) January 29, 2023

3 times this man mentions single black women, but not ONE mention of absentee black fathers. Nope. Apparently we are creating people all by ourselves. No one there is biracial. #JasonWhitlock how about you put your focus on men who actually look like you to raise their fn kids. pic.twitter.com/aRZt7IpjCX — Principal Victoria L. Bolton (@vickilaketta) January 28, 2023

Moreover, Whitlock questioned why Blacks took to the streets of Memphis and elsewhere to protest.

“I don’t get why people are protesting about [it]. These are five Black officers. The victim is Black. The police chief is Black. The police have been fired and charged and will be convicted, I would assume, by a predominantly Black jury,” he continued. “The system is going to work here.”

After being blistered into near oblivion by Black Twitter, Whitlock returned to the media where he remained maddeningly obstinate and unrepentant, according to Black Twitter, with his statements blaming Black people for police brutality.

No, brother. I hate disorder and a lack of respect for the natural order God intended. #NuclearFamily https://t.co/hFYpBPPMqq — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 28, 2023

What was crazy about my comment, Gretchen? What are the benefits of communities/neighborhoods run by matriarchal, baby-mama culture? You planning to relocate your intact nuclear family into one? https://t.co/IPlUmxyFYW — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 28, 2023

Walk me through those anti-black agenda talking points? My agenda tries to maintain consistency with God's agenda, which established man-woman-child family structure as the centerpiece of faith and obedience. We're paying the consequence of the abandonment of the natural order. https://t.co/5MGST5qscB — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 28, 2023