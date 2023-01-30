Wells Fargo executive gives inflation-busting tips for your Super Bowl menu

Super Bowl season is a time for gathering with friends and family to watch a great game and top-notch entertainment. Food is at the epicenter of most Super Bowl parties and with grocery prices rising, Monica Cole, the executive vice president and head of agribusiness of Wells Fargo, offered tips for remaining fiscally wise while planning their menu.

A lot of people have been talking about egg prices lately. With the Super Bowl coming up, how can people offer food and snacks without breaking their budget?

If you’re anything like me, you’re looking under sofas and shaking piggy banks for extra pennies given the price of some of the products we see at the grocery stores and across the land, but the great news about this upcoming Super Bowl is the all-time favorite is coming back at lower prices. So I would encourage all of the Super Bowl fans to get out and buy wings, in particular. They are more than 20% less than they were last year. So fire up those backyard grills and put your favorite wings on. Also, even though we see a little movement in the price of ground beef, we should certainly have burgers on the grill for the Super Bowl. As hard as inflation has hit us, we should absolutely be prepared to have one heck of a Super Bowl party.

Why did we see a price drop in chicken wings and avocados as well in 2022?

If you go back to when everyone was a little worried about their favorite wings, it was an interesting time for us here in the country. What we saw were poultry companies starting to sell the entire bird just because they didn’t have the ability to get it out into the market. We saw significant supply chain disruptions, which we don’t as much today. We’ve fought the battle of COVID, so we have people back in processing facilities to bring you your favorite all-time wings.

Because of what we went through in COVID, we figured out how to be more effective and efficient to get us the product. I would be remiss not to give a warm embrace to the poultry industry because of what they’ve been able to do so we can have our favorite wings. It’s nothing short of amazing.

It’s so wonderful to have avocados back in the country, making sure this country is getting better at how we manage the supply chain and making sure we have products in the store. It’s been the result of what we had to go through with COVID, and if you make an amazing dip, you need to invite me to the party.

What foods do you expect to include in your Super Bowl spread?

The traditional staples like wings and burgers, but also put the vegetables on the platter. Your doctors will love you for it, and we’re seeing them have stable prices across retail stores. So fill up on those carrots and celery, and use hummus for dip. You’ll find that relatively inexpensive.