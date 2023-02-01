Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’

Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2.

The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.

Now that she’s regained her professional equilibrium with three films in post-production — Landscape with Invisible Hand, Haunted Mansion, and Back on the Strip — she has no intention of backing out filming Girls Trip 2 with Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I don’t have an opinion … I will do anything with those women, I love those people. I love everybody that worked on that. We had a blast. They want to work with me, I want to work with them. … I know that the girls [want to do it] too, we’ve talked about it often.”

Haddish, who will film the comedy sequel in the West African nation of Ghana, said her conscience is clear in that she did not do anything wrong. Even the woman who filed the lawsuit against Haddish, then later dropped it, confirmed that Haddish did not commit a sexual crime against minors.

Therefore, Haddish is unbothered if some fans won’t see the movie if she is in it.

“I can’t be concerned about what people think,” Haddish continued. “I gotta be concerned about how I feel. When I look in the mirror, am I happy with what I see? Yes ma’am. God made it, God did a good job, and God knows the truth.”