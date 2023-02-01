Tom Brady quits the NFL, this time ‘for good’

Tom Brady, the most decorated player in the history of the National Football League, has retired — this time “for good.”

The player who won a league record seven Super Bowls — and who holds an astonishing number of other NFL records — made the emotional announcement at an undisclosed beach on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

With expensive condominiums serving as a picturesque backdrop, the fiercely competitive Brady, 45, said he is ending his 23-year career.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady began before breaking down. “I’m retiring, for good.”

Brady then explained how this decision is radically different from his retirement announcement one year ago — only to return to the game months later.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady explained to his 13 million followers. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Brady concludes his illustrious career as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). He also earned three league MVP awards, and at an advanced age for an athlete, Brady passed for 4,694 yards — third most in the NFL — and 25 touchdowns in his final seasons.

What is even more remarkable is that Brady compiled a Hall of Fame-worthy career in each of the three decades he played in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls in his 20s, two more in his 30s and two more in his 40s. It is why sports pundits consider Brady the greatest player in the annals of the sport.

“My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors — I could go on forever, there’s too many,” Brady said as he started to choke up. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”