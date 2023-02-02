3 of Young Thug’s fellow defendants now charged with stabbing in Atlanta jail

Three of the defendants who are already on trial in the sprawling RICO trial that includes Young Thug are now facing new felony charges.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat revealed to WSB-TV in Atlanta that charges have been filed against Damone Blaylock, Christian Eppinger and Rodalius Ryan for allegedly stabbing a fellow inmate inside the Fulton County Jail.

The identity of the stabbing victim was not made known to the media. It was also not revealed by press time the condition of the injured inmate nor what precipitated the violent attack.

Blaylock and Ryan are already reportedly serving life sentences for murder charges that are unrelated to the RICO trial, the news station reports.

Meanwhile, Eppinger is already being accused by prosecutors of being one of the two men who allegedly stabbed rapper YFN Lucci in February 2022. Lucci was denied the opportunity to post bail and leave the Fulton County Jail despite the violent attack and threats to his life as he is also facing several felony charges.

Moreover, Eppinger has also been charged with shooting an Atlanta police officer six times for trying to serve an outstanding warrant on the alleged gang member.

Ryan’s attorney, Angela Williams, released a statement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution saying that her client is innocent of the latest stabbing charge.

“Mr. Ryan is hopeful that there is a thorough investigation and that there is not a rush to judgement,” she said. “Mr. Ryan maintains his innocence regarding this incident.”