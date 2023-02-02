‘Godfather of Harlem’ turns up the heat in season 3, episode 4

Godfather of Harlem season three is back in full force. Now streaming on MGM +, the series tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles.

Season three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

Take a look at this exclusive clip from season three, episode four, titled Captian Fields. This episode airs Sunday, February 5 at 9/10c.