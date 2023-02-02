Retired NFL chef Derrell Smith is preparing the ultimate Super Bowl spread

Superbowl Sunday 2023 is quickly approaching and former NFL chef Derrell Smith wants to help you create a winning spread on game day. After playing professionally for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Smith pivoted to advertising and marketing, but cooking was a passion that took center stage. “I have always loved cooking. I would cook for friends in college and for my teammates when playing ball. It’s just something I always enjoyed and my friends and family enjoyed as well,” Smith says.

Growing up in Philadelphia, Smith says there were staple foods from the neighborhood that he would add his own flair and twist to that scored big with friends and family and later became award-winning recipes. “My meatballs are definitely a crowd favorite and then also my crab ragoon rolls. It’s something we grew up eating from the neighborhood corner store, but you add a little more sophistication to it and it becomes something that has the familiarity of home, but an elevated version,” Smith shares.

Smith won a meatball competition in 2016 and became a viral food sensation hosting Tastemade’s “Mad Good Food” and running a popular smorgasbord stand and catering business.

Smith was happy to offer insight for anyone hosting a Super Bowl party that wants to create the perfect spread. “You want to offer food that has substance to soak up the beer and alchohol consumed on game days but you also want food that is easy to eat with one hand. You want to reserve that other hand for a beer or motioning at the TV. I think it’s always best to stay with the usual game day foods, just add something a little special to it,” he says.

Smith’s infamous take on sports day food will be front and center on Tastemade’s new show, ‘The Ultimate Game Day Spread’. The special is slated to air on February 3, a week before Superbowl 2023 and will focuses on conversations with Smith and several football greats including Super bowl winner Vernon Davis, over game-day inspired dishes like Buffalo Chicken and Crab Rangoon rolls along with Jamaican Lime Margaritas. Tastemade+ is available on demand and also across platforms like YouTube TV, Roku and more.

Super Bowl 2023 has received a lot of attention because it’s the first time two Black quarterbacks are playing against each other. While he agrees it’s a great thing to see, Smith said it was a shocking statistic considering the demographics of professional football.

“You see the headlines talking about this being the first Superbowl with two Black quarterbacks and it’s like wow that’s crazy. With as many Black men playing football it’s crazy to think this is the first time we’ve seen two Black quarterbacks. Hopefully this is something we’ll see more often. As for my loyalty and who I’m rooting for, I grew up in Philly so everyone knows where I stand for this years game. I’ll definitely be on social media supporting the home team.”