‘Rolling out’ honors powerful Black women in the nation’s capitol

Black women continue to advance the standards for what exceptional achievement looks like. Rolling out’s Sisters with Superpowers event brought substantial leaders in the community together in one room to celebrate their accomplishments and share their thoughts regarding mentorship and advocacy. Held at the St. Regis Hotel in Washington D.C.’s famed downtown district, guests arrived and were greeted with a red flower wall and variety of red, white and sparkling wines.

Hosted by Britt Waters, a multimedia journalist, the event was elegant and informative. An especially appetizing menu for the event awaited the honorees and attendees as L-Stringz, a professional violinist, played throughout the evening. The Sisters with Superpowers honorees included Cora Masters Barry, Roxie Hill, Natalie Madeira Cofield, Dr. Julianne Malveaux and Janice Mathis. Rolling out‘s event director Jay Chase shares below some powerful moments during the event and what takeaways attendees left the room with.

What crucial moments do you feel took place during the event?

There were so many powerful moments, like Roxie Hill talking about her story, which could be anybody’s story. She spoke about how her mother was on drugs during her childhood and how many different schools she went through. Eventually, she became a computer engineer. She is resilient and beats the [odds] of how to move ahead. Natalie Cofield spoke about the start of her career. She would send emails to potential mentors and emphasized that mentorship was about relationships. You need to pick a mentor with whom it is mutually beneficial. Dr. Malveaux and many others spoke about the beauty of realizing something so powerful, like our Sisters with Superpowers event on the eve of Black History Month.

How have Sisters with Superpowers created opportunities for Black women to have safe spaces?

These rooms have been filled with women who have made a massive difference in their community. We speak on relatable topics and important issues like Tyre Nichols and the importance of strength in numbers and prayers. Sisters with Superpowers honors the women in community, philanthropy, and advocacy. It’s no longer about being the only Black woman in the room or on the Zoom [call]. We are turning the conversation to “it’s all about us.”