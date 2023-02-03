2 Super Bowl athletes charged with crimes before big game

Two athletes affiliated with both teams of Super Bowl LVII now face legal trouble days before the big game. Philadelphia Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon are both in hot water, according to recent reports.

On Feb. 1, Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. The alleged incident occurred in Guernsey County, Ohio, on Dec. 5, 2019. The indictment says Sills “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will,” according to TMZ. The grand jury indicted him on one felony count of rap and one felony count of kidnapping. Sills is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Super Bowl.

Eagles OL Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Guernsey County, Ohio for an incident in 2019, per @TMZ. He was signed to the team in 2022 as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/Nk1BXT0XD0 — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) February 1, 2023

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills,” the Eagles’ statement read. “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

“Sills may not participate in practices and games or travel with the team while on the Commissioner Exempt List,” the league said in a statement.

A warrant for the arrest of Mixon was issued on Feb. 2 on a complaint of misdemeanor aggravated menacing, according to court records. ESPN reported that Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at an individual on Jan. 21 and said the person should be “popped in the face.”

In 2014, the running back was charged with misdemeanor assault for punching a woman. He claimed he was called a racial slur before the incident occurred. Mixon was a Pro Bowler in 2020.