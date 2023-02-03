5 Black fashion designers who are shaping the industry

Black History Month is a time to honor leaders and activists who overcame struggles to create a better future for all Americans.

The fashion industry was slow to recognize the talent of African Americans, even that of the iconic Andre Leon Talley, who once shared with Al Sharpton during an MSNBC interview, “Blackness is always a threat. There is systemic racism in every walk of life.”

Here are five Black fashion designers who defied the odds.

Virgil Abloh

This renowned creative was the founder of Off-White, Pyrex Vision, and was also the first Black designer for Louis Vuitton. Trained as an architect, he later began designing clothes in 2012 which led him to later work with Ye West as a creative director.

He helped to shape modern fashion by working with other celebrities such as Jay-Z, Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Justin Timberlake and more. He died in 2021 at the age of 41 from an aggressive form of cancer but his impact continues.

Telfar Clemons

This Liberian-American designer created a unisex brand called Telfar in 2005 that stands on the principle of being inclusive to all.

His fashion line ranges from a variety of purses, shoes and athleisure that come in different colors as well as different styles. His brand won the 2017 CFDA VogueFashion Fund and now he promotes his fashion line in a creative way through social media, collaborations, and through word of mouth. The brand is known for selling out in minutes.

Aurora James

The Toronto native and New York City resident is the creative director and founder of the luxury accessories brand Brother Vellies.

During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, James made history by calling out retailers and telling them to give Black-owned businesses more space in their stores. This statement turned into a social movement called the 15 Percent Pledge that focuses on creating sustainable and supportive ecosystems for Black business owners.

Tracy Reese

The Detroit native makes clothes for the modern woman. Her ready-to-wear clothes and accessories help women of all ages stay stylish while on the go. In 2007, she was inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Her clothes can be described as having unique prints, rich colors, and flattering silhouettes to make every woman feel beautiful.

Nina Parker

This fashion designer is not only known for her Nina Parker brand that is sold in Macy’s but she is also a TV personality and journalist. She co-hosts the E! late-night entertainment show, “Nightly Pop.”

Her line specializes in flattering clothes for curvy and plus-size women. The brand offers casual trendy wear for any occasion.