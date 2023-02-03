Chef Tam opens restaurant to host family of Tyre Nichols as community mourns

As the world bid farewell to the 29-year-old son and father Tyre Nichols, the Memphis community gathered to celebrate his memory and provide solace to each other. The repast was hosted at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe. Tamra Patterson, affectionately known as Chef Tam, opened her restaurant to Nichols’ family and local and national dignitaries, and with the help of other local restaurants, fed the family and their friends following the funeral service.

Spearheaded by Chef Tam, the Memphis restaurant community came together to provide food for the family. A short list of participating restaurateurs and businesses include, Felicia Suzanne, McEwen, Rendevous, Red Iris Restaurant, The Second Line, Tsunami, Muddy’s Bake Shop, Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen, Cocozza, Acre Restaurant, Ecco, Sunrise, and Beauty Shop Restaurant.

A collective decision was also made to place Nichols’ professional photographs on canvases. This all worked to create a comforting environment during a pivotal time as the world watched and the community continues to mourn its loss. It was a mission that touched Chef Tam’s heart. “It’s an honor to serve them. The greatest form of love is service,” said Chef Tam.

Tyre Nichols was laid to rest on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with a guest list that included Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton. Nichols leaves behind a young son in addition to his parents and siblings.