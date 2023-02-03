Hammonds House Museum of Atlanta celebrates 35th anniversary

Hammonds House Museum of Atlanta is celebrating its 35th anniversary with an exhibit of art from the African diaspora. The exhibit features works by artists from around the world, including pieces by renowned artists like Romare Bearden and Jacob Lawrence. The museum is committed to celebrating the diversity of the African diaspora, and this exhibit is a testament to that commitment.

As one of Atlanta’s most popular tourist destinations, Hammonds House Museum resides in a historic home that was built in the early 1900s. The home is filled with beautiful artwork and antiques. The museum offers guided tours of the home, as well as rotating exhibits of artwork from local artists.

To kick off the celebration, the museum is hosting three exhibitions, a series of community-focused programs connecting communities across the globe through the integration of hybrid programming and bringing back The Gathering, its annual celebration of African American visual artists and their impact on the community.

The first exhibition features acclaimed visual artist Tokie Rome-Taylor, whose exhibition, “INSIGHT: BODY AS ARTIFACT, ARCHIVE AND MEMORY” will run from Feb. 3 through April 23. The event will be open to the public, and will provide a unique opportunity to experience Rome-Taylor’s prodigious talent.

Located in Atlanta’s historic West End community, Hammonds House Museum has a diverse collection of works from artists of African descent. The museum’s mission is to promote an understanding and appreciation of the visual arts and culture of people of African descent through exhibitions, education, and cultural enrichment programs.

Hammonds House Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for all visitors.