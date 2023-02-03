New music Friday: Pastor Mike Jr., PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, GloRilla and JID

It’s Black History Month and leading the releases for the week of Feb. 3 is Stellar Award-winning artist Pastor Mike Jr. Mike stopped by rolling out on release day to discuss his 15-track project, Impossible.

“So many of us, and I did say us, are suffering from self-doubt,” Mike Jr. told rolling out. “While there are so many people out there intimidated by your potential. So, this album is the manifestation of understanding my potential.”

Mike Jr. brings a unique take on traditional gospel, with an upbeat tempo over modern-day 808s.

“The same folks who sing ‘Break Every Chain’ on Sunday are in their car singing SZA,” Mike Jr. said. “So we’re not going to act like they don’t like 808s.”

Ice Spice jumped on PinkPantheress‘ “Boy’s a liar” remix, titled “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.”

A posthumous Lil Keed single was released with a video for “Long Way To Go.”

GloRilla reconnected with producer Hitkidd for her latest single, “Internet Trolls.” In the song, she talks about people who live a fake life online.

Earlier in the week, bLAck pARty released a remix to “BOMB” featuring Latto.

JID collaborated with fellow Dreamville artist Lute for “Ma Boy,” which will be a part of the Creed III soundtrack.