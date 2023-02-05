Beyoncé busts the internet with ‘Cuff It (Wetter Remix)’

Beyoncé is the undisputed queen of reimagining and reconceptualizing her own smash hits.

Queen Bey had the hive humming and Twitter in a tizzy with a provocative and slower remix of the hit song “Cuff It (Wetter Remix).” The remixed version features the instrumental from Twista’s 2009 single “Wetter” and samples the beat from Janet Jackson’s 1986 almost erotic slow jam “Anytime, Anyplace”

Beyoncé has released the CUFF IT (Wetter Remix) with new lyrics and vocals Now available on https://t.co/JyX8nopvPJ pic.twitter.com/9hjQLfajyK — RENAISSANCE Updates 🪩 (@B7Album) February 4, 2023

Fresh off her $24 million, one-hour performance in Dubai, Beyoncé has made the remix only available on her website, beyonce.com. It had been played in clubs since October by DJ Esentrik that has taken off on TikTok.

Oct 3 22 🧾 https://t.co/th3htDeZjQ — kuya esentrik (@djesentrik) February 4, 2023

“Soooo, I’ve been hiding this for a while and now I can finally say it! ‘CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX)’ IS OFFICIAL! Thank you to Beyoncé, Parkwood, and most importantly the DJs and fans that supported this from the start! Love to all!” DJ Esentrik rejoiced on Twitter.

I said this in my homecoming review but she is so, so, so, so good at reinterpreting her own work. rather just just blessing the remix as bey approved, she said "ooh, actually that gives an idea" and redid it the way she would have if this had been the original version. https://t.co/SKltIOjeQk — Catherine the Third🪩✨ (@battymamzelle) February 4, 2023

DJ Esentrik and other notables had further superlatives for the pop goddess in her performance on the remix.

Do y’all understand how crazy this is? She went back in the studio and recut the vocals and then some 😭 — kuya esentrik (@djesentrik) February 4, 2023

this is a huge W for us DJs/producers. This is a celebration for all of us! Keep creating, you never know who’s listening — kuya esentrik (@djesentrik) February 4, 2023