Beyoncé busts the internet with ‘Cuff It (Wetter Remix)’

The pop goddess releases a slower, sensual version of “Cuff It” that ignited a Twitter frenzy
Beyoncé (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Beyoncé is the undisputed queen of reimagining and reconceptualizing her own smash hits.

Queen Bey had the hive humming and Twitter in a tizzy with a provocative and slower remix of the hit song “Cuff It (Wetter Remix).” The remixed version features the instrumental  from Twista’s 2009 single “Wetter” and samples the beat from Janet Jackson’s 1986 almost erotic slow jam “Anytime, Anyplace”


Fresh off her $24 million, one-hour performance in Dubai, Beyoncé has made the remix only available on her website, beyonce.com. It had been played in clubs since October by DJ Esentrik that has taken off on TikTok. 

“Soooo, I’ve been hiding this for a while and now I can finally say it! ‘CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX)’ IS OFFICIAL! Thank you to Beyoncé, Parkwood, and most importantly the DJs and fans that supported this from the start! Love to all!” DJ Esentrik rejoiced on Twitter. 


DJ Esentrik and other notables had further superlatives for the pop goddess in her performance on the remix.

