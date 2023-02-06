The biggest winners from the 2023 Grammy Awards

Here are some of the people who shined during the awards show
The biggest winners from the 2023 Grammy Awards
Beyoncè (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The 2023 Grammys showed an enormous amount of Black excellence, with some breaking records, as others added to their collection.

There were some big winners during the night, and whether they got one or multiple awards, they deserve praise for their accomplishments.


Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music did its thing in the gospel category and left the awards show with the same amount of wins as Beyoncé for the night. The gospel group won Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Kingdom,” Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Fear Is Not My Future,” Best Gospel Album for Kingdom Book One Deluxe, and Best Gospel Album for Breathe.


Beyoncé

Beyoncé made history last night breaking the record for most wins by any artist in Grammy history with 32. She won Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and Best R&B Song for “Cuff It.”

Viola Davis

Viola Davis became a part of the EGOT family winning her first Grammy for Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Finding Me.

Kendrick Lamar

No matter how long Kendrick Lamar disappears from the rap game, he still finds a way to get the people going with anything he releases. The rapper won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “The Heart Part 5” and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Samara Joy 

Samara Joy is only 23 and is making history. The jazz-singing sensation won Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album for Linger Awhile.

Lizzo

Lizzo continues to put a stamp on the music industry. She left the awards show with two trophies, winning Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical and Record of The Year for “About D— Time.”

Walter Russell III

Walter Russell III became a Grammy winner at 13 years old, winning Best Opera Recording for “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones.”

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x