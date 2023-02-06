Master P claims that he was the 1st person to believe in this New York rapper

Master P is all about his business. Whether it’s making music, chips, or movies, the businessman knows how to find potential in a product.

Apparently, Master P knows how to uncover potential in rappers as well, and in a recent interview with WNBA champion Renee Montgomery, he’s taking the credit for seeing something in 50 Cent before anybody else, after helping him with his first tour.

“The internet will take it and be like, ‘Oh, you did this.’ No. I’m the first person to believe in [50 Cent],” Master P said. “That’s basically what you heard. I think a lot of people when they interview people, they don’t say that.”

Master P says he didn’t know that 50 Cent was going to blow up the way he did, but he liked what he saw from him early in his career.

“Nobody else believed in him,” Master P continued. “I saw the vision, like this guy’s a hard worker. He has a lot of talent. So, I’m going to put my money up to put him on tour – which is a blessing.

“I invested in somebody who I believed in. I didn’t know that he was going to blow up and sell two million records … nobody knew that. I just thought it was a great product, so I invested in it. That opened up so many doors for him.”

50 Cent is a businessman himself now, and throughout his career, he’s had his hands on television shows, music, and clothing.