Quavo and Offset get into physical fight backstage at the Grammys

Migos members and blood relatives Quavo and Offset reportedly got into a physical fight while backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Feb. 5, 2023.

According to TMZ, the two cousins began exchanging blows prior to the “In Memoriam” segment of the awards show because Quavo did not want Offset to join him onstage to pay homage to their slain relative Takeoff.

Quavo and Offset are cousins and Takeoff was Quavo’s nephew. All three were raised together by Takeoff’s mother, who happens to be Quavo’s older sister. The trio formed the group Migos in 2008 and soon became multiplatinum, multimillionaire superstars in the rap space.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a billiards and bowling establishment in downtown Houston on Nov. 1, 2023, following a heated argument with a crew led by J. Prince’s son.

Offset, the husband of another rap superstar, Cardi B, seemed to already have irreconcilable differences with Quavo and Takeoff when the tragedy went down in Texas.

With Quavo, 31, and Offset, 30, having strained relations before Takeoff’s reported murder, Quavo recorded a solo tribute song to Takeoff called “Without You” that was released in January 2023.

However, despite the fact that Quavo and Offset were able to put aside their personal difference to give Takeoff a proper homegoing service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Nov. 11, 2022, Quavo did not want Offset to be a part of the tribute to Takeoff at the Grammy Awards show.

Subsequently, when Offset insisted on coming onstage with Quavo, he rebuffed Offset to the point where the blood relatives began fighting one another and had to be broken up by security.