Best and worst looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet

The 2023 Grammy Awards may be considered one of the most diverse ever, featuring artists from all over the world representing multiple ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of different shapes and sizes. Some of the best moments of the Grammys were also the red carpet looks.

In case you missed it, here were some of the most interesting looks of the evening ranging from the best dressed to the worst.

Lizzo

The “About D— Time” Grammy-winning artist, shut down the red carpet with this stunning look from Dolce & Gabbana. Her fashion choice of the evening can be described as the flowers she has been receiving throughout her career from authenticity and perseverance.

Doja Cat

This fashion icon sported an all-Black leather mermaid dress with a one-shoulder look and gloves to match. The short haircut paired with boldly made-up eyes and no eyebrows presented a futuristic and daring look.

Cardi B

Bright, bold, and beautiful does a great job of summing up this look on the “Money” artist. It can be described as a modern Hollywood look with a touch of her Latin roots.

Kirk and Tammy Franklin

This longtime couple and powerhouse sported cream suits which complimented each other’s look. Kirk Franklin rocked the in Louis Vuitton and Tammy Franklin sported the Gucci pants like a boss.

Myles Frost

Known as Michael Jackson on Broadway, he did a great job of honoring the “King of Pop” with his statement blazer. The gold details remind us of the jackets MJ sometimes wore on tour.

Mary J. Blige

The Queen of R&B sported a bedazzled gold and diamond look with her signature bleach-blonde hair. For the average person, this look might be considered a lot, but it fits her well. It can be described as where urban meets glam.

Coco Jones

The “ICU” artist sported a classic gold shimmery dress with a halter neckline and a thigh-high slit. She also had a train on the dress to add even more drama to the look.

Beyoncé

The most awarded artist in Grammy history sported an off-the-shoulder color block ruffle gown with a thigh-high slit and gloves to match. The fashion choice of the evening channeled her song, “Alien Superstar.” Queen Bey is known for trying new looks and for challenging herself when it comes to her artistry.

Miguel

The “Sure Thing” artist rocked an all-denim suit for the Grammys red carpet and channeled an early 2000s look while also doubling up as futuristic. Some believe it might be considered too casual for an event like this, but it was the perfect blend of making a statement but keeping it real.

Blac Chyna

This look on Blac Chyna was shocking and did not go over well for the occasion. This may have been a great look for The Met Gala, but The Grammys called for something a bit more regal. Perhaps something sleek would have been more fitting.